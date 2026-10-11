Gaza Death Toll Rises to 74,370 as Israeli War Continues to Claim Lives

ABNA24 - The Palestinian death toll from the Israeli occupation’s war on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023, has risen to 74,370 , with 175,371 others wounded, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The ministry said Gaza hospitals received ten bodies and 65 wounded people over the past 84 hours, bringing the toll since the ceasefire last October to 1,481, and 5,254 wounded.

It said a number of victims remain under the rubble and on roads, with ambulance and rescue crews unable to reach them.



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