IRGC strikes US airbase in Kuwait in retaliatory attack

ABNA24 - In response to new US crime against innocent Iranian people, the IRGC Ground Force launched a combined missile and drone attack on the command post and accommodation of the US commander at Ali Al-Salem Air Airbase this morning.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Ground Force, simultaneously with attacks on American bases in Jordan, Bahrain, and Erbil, launched a combined missile and drone attack in the wee hours of this morning [Wednesday] on the command post and accommodation of the American commander at Ali Al-Salem Air Base, killing several enemy personnel.

Subsequently, the drone hangar and drone deployment ramp used in attacks against civilians were set ablaze, and some of the drones were destroyed, the IRGC Ground Force's Public Relations Office stated.

In a blatant violation of human rights, the American army turned a wedding celebration in Sirik into a tragedy by bombing and destroying a residential home. In this heinous attack, nearly 70 innocent people were injured, four of whom, including a child, were martyred.



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