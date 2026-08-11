Head of Australia's Shiite Council Defends Commemoration Ceremonies for Martyred Leader in Country

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): During the eighth session of Australia's Royal Commission into Anti-Semitism and Social Cohesion, Dr. Ali al-Ismail, a physician and director of the "Shiite Council of Australia," was questioned. The main focus of the commission members' questions was the holding of commemoration and mourning ceremonies in Australian mosques for Ayatollah Khamenei (r.a.), the martyred leader of the Muslim Ummah. In this session, Dr. al-Ismail told those present that these ceremonies were held solely due to his religious and scholarly status as a religious authority, and the political aspects considered by the commission members were not involved.

In explaining the position of religious authority to the commission members, Dr. al-Ismail explained that the concept of "Marja'" in Shiite culture refers to a person who has very high and extensive religious education, and believers refer to him in matters of Islamic law, jurisprudence, and theology. He further explained that this position in the Shiite world is different from political and governmental positions, and the ceremonies held were a tribute to a high-ranking religious leader and expert in Islamic sciences; Dr. al-Ismail compared the position of religious authority, in terms of religious structure, to the position of the "Pope" in Christianity.

During the session, Virginia Bell, a member of the commission, attempted to question the holding of these ceremonies by raising security and political pretexts against institutions associated with the Islamic Republic of Iran. Dr. al-Ismail, in response to this approach, while strongly condemning any violence or criminal action, emphasized that such accusations pertain to criminal elements, not the Shiite community or mosque members.

Furthermore, Dr. al-Ismail, referring to the transparent approach of the Shiite Council of Australia regarding terrorist incidents, recalled that the council issued official statements immediately after the Bondi terrorist attack last December, condemning the terrorist act and expressing sympathy with the Jewish community. He emphasized that the Shiite community's efforts have always been based on peaceful coexistence and strengthening interfaith relations with other religious groups.

At the end of the session, Dr. al-Ismail introduced the educational activities of the Shiite Muslim Council. He also, referring to the holding of interfaith meetings and engagement with local churches, stated that the ultimate goal of the Shiite Muslim Council is to reduce misunderstandings and strengthen social cohesion through direct and face-to-face dialogue.

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