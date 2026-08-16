Three Israeli Troops Wounded in Hezbollah Drone Strike in South Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: Three Israeli troops have been wounded after an explosive-laden drone targeted invading Israeli forces in the Ali al-Taher heights in southern Lebanon, according to Israeli media.

On Saturday, Israeli army radio reported that the drone struck an Israeli forces’ concentration in the area at around 2:30 a.m. The strike reportedly wounded three forces from the Yahalom special engineering unit, which has been violating the Lebanese territory in the Ali al-Taher mountain range under the Israeli commando brigade in recent weeks.

According to the report, one of the forces sustained very critical injuries, while the other two were seriously wounded.

Israeli army radio also said the drone was the third of its kind launched towards the mountain range by Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement in recent weeks. Other drones had reportedly been used for intelligence and reconnaissance missions in the area.

Earlier on Saturday, the office of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu also said that three troops had been injured in a Hezbollah strike.

The office said Israeli forces responded by attacking a “resistance headquarters” in southern Lebanon.

The attack claimed the lives of at least 11 people, including women and children, with the office alleging that the troops realized that the targeted premises housed civilians rather than military personnel, only after staging the attack.

Also on Saturday, Hezbollah condemned the “brutal massacre,” pledging to respond.

“This deliberate crime adds to the enemy’s long record of massacres, bloodshed against the Lebanese people, the destruction of their homes, the devastation of their farmland, and the erasure of entire villages,” it said.

The movement warned that Israeli attacks and attempts to impose new realities on the ground would not continue unchecked, saying they would be met with an appropriate response in defense of Lebanon, its people, the country’s sovereignty, and national dignity.

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