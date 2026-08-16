Ghalibaf: Trump Signed Recognition of Axis of Resistance in Islamabad MoU

AhlulBayt News Agency: Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf says US President Donald Trump had given the US recognition to the Axis of Resistance by signing the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that included an end to war on all fronts, including Lebanon.

In a meeting with a group of cultural elites in Tehran on Saturday, Ghalibaf referred to the process of negotiations within the US and how Trump backed down on Iran's opening of the Strait of Hormuz at the time of signing the Pakistan-brokered MoU with Tehran.

According to him, the US president, based on the original 15-point document, insisted that Iran must set aside its missile program, nuclear program, resistance, and the Strait of Hormuz, but he actually signed the recognition of the Resistance Front in Persian.

The Parliament speaker also shared the reason behind Iran's halting of the ceasefire talks with the United States, blaming it on the continued Israeli attacks on Lebanon in breach of the understanding then reached between Washington and Tehran.

He said Iran stopped the negotiations when the last attack by the Zionist regime on Dahiyeh resulted in the martyrdom of the head of the intelligence of the Hezbollah resistance movement and his family, adding that the Islamic Republic threatened to retaliate and target the entire region if Israel repeated its military mischief.

Ghalibaf also explained the US violation of the clause on lifting the blockade on Iranian ports, saying Trump's post linking the blockade to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz prompted Tehran to issue a warning to rectify such a claim since Iranians had agreed to nothing of that sort.

Pointing to Trump's repeated tweets and claims on the Strait of Hormuz, the top parliamentarian described the negotiations with the US as a type of combat diplomacy.

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