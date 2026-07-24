Ghalibaf: Israel is the number one enemy of all Islamic countries

The speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, says that the Zionist regime is undoubtedly “the number one enemy of all Islamic countries.”

He made the remarks in a meeting with Ali Falih Kadhim al-Zaidi, the prime minister of Iraq, in Tehran on Thursday evening.

Ghalibaf added that cooperation between Iran and Iraq to preserve the unity of Islamic nations against the Zionist regime is certainly effective.

While welcoming al-Zaidi and his accompanying delegation, Ghalibaf expressed gratitude to the people and government of Iraq for holding the magnificent funeral ceremonies for the martyred Leader of the Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, in Iraqi cities.

He added that cooperation between Tehran and Baghdad is of great importance for the stability of the region and the Islamic world and that through cooperation, Iran and Iraq can resolve many of the region’s problems

For his part, al-Zaidi said Iran and Iraq share a common destiny, adding that the funeral of Ayatollah Khamenei conveyed a special image to the world.

Referring to the immense status of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution among Muslims and the Shia of the world, al-Zaidi said, “A person may acquire everything through wealth and possessions, but they cannot acquire the emotions of the people. The turnout in Iraq, despite the intense heat, to attend the funeral of the martyred Leader was an extraordinary gathering that conveyed a special image to the world.”