Ghalibaf: Iran fully prepared to confront any threat

AhlulBayt News Agency: Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf says Iran is fully prepared to confront any threat, saying the United States’ continued deployment of military equipment to the region is at odds with its stated goal of ending the war.

In a post on X on Monday, Ghalibaf said Washington was “constantly bringing new military equipment to the region” while claiming it sought to stop the war, adding that such actions contradicted its declared position.

Ghalibaf said that US officials had “judged our intelligence by the measure of their own limited IQ,” adding, “We have become masters at recognizing these American games, and we have prepared ourselves accordingly.”

He stressed that actions should support, rather than contradict, public statements, reaffirming Iran’s readiness to respond to any hostile move.

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