Ghalibaf: Assassins of martyrs, especially Leader of the Ummah—will face consequences of their actions

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf expressing gratitude to the people for their participation in the funeral procession of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution emphasized that the fulfillment of the divine promise is certain while saying that aggressors against the soil of Islamic Iran and the killers of the land's martyrs—particularly the leader of the Ummah—will face retribution for their actions, and the final step of vengeance against the arrogant powers will be realized through the liberation of the Holy Quds.

In a message addressed to the noble and appreciative people of Iran—issued on the occasion of the historic funeral procession for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

He said that the agonizing grief over the loss of our martyred leader—and the final day his blessed, wounded body will be present in the capital of the Mother of Cities" of the Islamic world—was transformed into an epic of profound consciousness through the manifestation of yet another facet of your own spiritual awakening at this critical and decisive juncture; this transformation has imparted a twofold momentum to the movement toward the definitive victory of Islamic Iran and the Islamic world.

The people, who have been the driving force and backbone of their revolution for 47 years, have—night after night over the past four months—shouted their hatred and loathing for the murderers of our martyred Imam, demanding revenge.