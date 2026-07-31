Ghalibaf: US will ‘pay the price’ for killing civilians on Iran’s Qeshm Island

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has warned the United States “will pay the price” for killing civilians on Qeshm Island to compensate for battlefield defeats.

In a post on his X account late on Thursday, Ghalibaf said, “The United States stains its hands with a new crime every day. The terrorist attack on civilian homes on Qeshm Island is a continuation of its crimes in Minab and Lamerd.”

“The Americans have become accustomed to making up for the blows they suffer on the battlefield by spilling the blood of innocent people. They will pay the price.”

Earlier on Thursday, the US launched missile strikes on several locations in southern Iran, including Qeshm Island as well as parts of Bushehr, Fars, and Khuzestan provinces.

The deadliest strike hit a residential house in the Chah Tangu neighborhood of Qeshm, where three members of a family—a father, a mother, and one of their children—were martyred. Their other two children were injured and transferred to the hospital.