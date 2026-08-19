Ghalibaf: US pressure won't force Iran beyond Islamabad MoU terms

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf says Washington’s increased pressure would not force Tehran to accept demands beyond the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

In a post on his X account on Tuesday, Ghalibaf said the United States appeared to believe that “squeezing Iran harder will win concessions that were never part of the agreement.”

He also dismissed the ability of US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and War Secretary Pete Hegseth to deliver such an outcome, saying the two officials are “way out of their league.”

“Stop waiting for the clown crew to pull a rabbit out of their hat and clean up the mess you made,” Qalibaf added.

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