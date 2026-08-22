Iranian Parliament Speaker pays tribute to Iraqi resistance martyrs in Najaf

AhlulBayt News Agency: Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has visited the grave of martyr commander Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis and other Iraqi resistance martyrs in Najaf.

On the third day of the Iranian parliamentary delegation’s visit to Iraq on Friday, Ghalibaf paid tribute to the martyrs of the Iraqi resistance by visiting Wadi al-Salam Cemetery.

Upon arriving at Baghdad airport on Wednesday, Ghalibaf, along with the Iranian parliamentary delegation, also visited the site where Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were assassinated in a US terror attack on January 3, 2020, paying tribute to the two martyred commanders of the resistance.

The Parliament speaker met with several senior Iraqi officials, including his counterpart, Haibat al-Halbousi; President Nizar Mohammed Saeed Amidi; Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi; and the President of Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council, Faiq Zaidan.

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