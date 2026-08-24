Lebanese lawmaker praises Iran’s epic defense, powerful diplomacy against US-Israeli aggression

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior Lebanese parliamentarian from the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc praised Iran’s “epic defense” against US-Israeli military aggression and its “powerful diplomacy,” saying they have solidified the Islamic Republic’s authority and brought pride to its friends across the region and beyond.

The remarks came during a meeting on Sunday between Seyyed Hassan Fadlallah, a member of the Loyalty to the Resistance parliamentary bloc, and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Fadlallah conveyed greetings from Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem and commended the brave Iranian nation’s resistance against American-Zionist military aggression, as well as Tehran’s steadfast diplomatic approach.

He also provided a report on the latest developments in Lebanon, including the Zionist regime’s ongoing aggression and occupation of Lebanese territory.

Fadlallah expressed gratitude for the Islamic Republic’s support for the Lebanese people, specifically praising Araghchi’s diplomatic efforts in defense of Lebanon and its resistance.

Araghchi, in turn, praised the honorable resistance and steadfastness of the Lebanese people against the Zionist regime and reaffirmed Iran’s full support for Lebanon in defending its territorial integrity, dignity, and national sovereignty.

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