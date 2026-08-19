Iranian FM: 40-day war shattered illusion of US-provided security

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has stressed that the recent 40-day imposed war fundamentally altered the regional perception of security, and said that it proves that the foreign military presence is a liability rather than a guarantee of safety.

In an interview with the Iranian Vice Presidency for Communications published on Tuesday, Araghchi said the war exposed the fatal flaws in relying on external powers for protection and paved the way for a new era of collective security in the Persian Gulf.

“In the previous view, there was a reliance on foreign forces to provide security,” Araghchi stated.

“But the recent war showed that foreign forces and foreign bases not only failed to bring security, but actually became sources of insecurity.”

The Iranian minister said countries without US military installations remained significantly safer and less impacted by the war than those that hosted American troops, which ultimately served to protect the Zionist regime rather than their host nations.

Araghchi said a more accurate and correct understanding has now emerged among regional countries that security in the Persian Gulf must inherently be collective and must absolutely encompass economic dimensions.

“It is impossible to achieve permanent peace with economic imbalances among regional countries, just as it is impossible to achieve sustainable, collective security amidst regional insecurity and imbalance.”

Consequently, he said, new perspectives have formed, and Iran has resumed contacts with these nations.

“With this new outlook and fresh communications, I believe we have a good path ahead.”

Highlighting specific diplomatic breakthroughs, Araghchi pointed to Qatar’s crucial role.

“One of these countries I must mention is Qatar, which explicitly and formally entered into mediation between us and the United States, playing a very important role alongside Pakistan.”

While acknowledging that similar contacts have begun with other nations, he expressed strong optimism that Iran’s future relationship with the Persian Gulf region will be highly positive, ushering in a new era with fresh approaches that will benefit all countries and peoples of the region.

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