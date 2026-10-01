Leader sends message to 33rd National Prayer Conference

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyid Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei has issued a message to the 33rd National Prayer Conference, stressing the importance of establishing and promoting prayer as a prerequisite for building an Islamic society.

The 33rd National Prayer Conference opened in Mashhad on Thursday with a message from Ayatollah Sayyid Mojtaba Khamenei, delivered near the holy shrine of Imam Reza (PBUH).

In his message to the conference, the Leader emphasized the importance of prayer and called on families, teachers and professors, intellectuals, public figures and cultural institutions to play a greater role in promoting prayer in society.

The full text of the message of the Leader of Iran on the occasion of the 33rd National Prayer Conference is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful

Paying heed to the sublime matter of "establishing prayer" (iqamat al-salat) – and in particular, holding the National Prayer Conference – is one of the necessary, imperative measures that has taken shape in the country since the early 1370s AHS (1990s). This achievement is due to the dedicated efforts of the mujahid, people-oriented scholar, teacher of the Quran, and accomplished preacher, Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Qara'ati (may his successes continue).

The special attention that our exalted, martyred Leader (may God elevate his noble station), devoted to this matter along with his important, continuous, emphatic recommendations in his messages to the 32 conferences held thus far further calls attention to the importance of this course of action.

Undoubtedly, speaking or writing about prayer is a matter befitting of divine revelation and the words of the Holy Prophet (pbuh) and the Infallible Imams (pbut). The pen of someone like myself is far too humble to write anything regarding the profound depths of the spiritual teachings of prayer. However, the identity and requirements of an Islamic society, and the duties of those who serve it – particularly the Leader of the Islamic Revolution – make it necessary for me to remind myself, the people at large, and also our officials of a few points in this regard.

Prayer (salat) is one of the most beautiful of the magnificent blessings bestowed by God, the Glorious and Exalted. It is the supreme institution, symbol, and pillar of religion, serving as the connecting thread that allows each of us to establish a close, direct connection with the infinite, eternal divine source.

This elixir of salvation and prosperity, accompanied by the foundation of a life of spiritual purity (hayat tayyibah), serves as both a solid, continuous support and an inexhaustible spiritual reserve for human beings in the struggle against the devil within (nafs) and the devils of the world. It is also a flowing spring of love, hope, kindness, and tranquility. The descent of blessings and an abundance of divine provisions come and increase by establishing prayer and seeking forgiveness.

However, the obligation of prayer is not merely an individual duty. According to the teachings of the Quran, establishing prayer is the first outcome and sign of righteous governance, as affirmed in the verse, “[They are] those who, if We grant them authority in the land, establish prayer ...” (Quran 22:41).

This verse appears immediately after the verse containing the promise of divine assistance for those who help Almighty God and about their jihad in the blessed Surah Al-Hajj. This demonstrates that the establishment of prayer - which serves as a firm pillar for the remembrance of God (dhikr), hope, and trust in Him - plays a pivotal role in jihad, triumph, and victory on the battlefields, especially the battlefield that the Iranian nation is currently facing.

Today, as the dear people of Iran’s material means and power are more fully prepared than ever before, every member of this nation that has risen up is being addressed in this frequently repeated divine command to establish prayer (aqimu al-salat).

Furthermore, all influential individuals in society – including fathers, mothers, families, teachers, friends, professors, intellectual elites, public figures, and celebrities – as well as all culture-shaping institutions and bodies, including mosques, Friday Prayer congregations, schools, universities, Islamic seminaries, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), those active in cultural and social affairs, the Basij, and especially those who are in contact with adolescents and young people, bear a greater responsibility in this endeavor.

Establishing prayer in all its stages of development and levels of perfection throughout a society and country that has raised the banner of the true Islam of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) and takes pride in Islamic governance, is one of the most crucial affairs. It is an essential prerequisite for paving the way to transition from the stage of Islamic movement and Revolution to that of an Islamic society. Only after this will attaining the stage of Islamic civilization become possible.

The firm establishment and widespread, universal observance of prayer, followed by a collective effort to perform it in the best manner, are the two main pillars of the endeavor to achieve this important objective. Furthermore, helping mosques to be more active and implementing other measures aimed at increasing the quantity and enhancing the outer quality of congregational and Friday prayers are necessary preludes to attaining this goal. In all these respects, the role of the congregational and Friday prayer leaders is particularly significant. They must serve as a refuge for the people and be a listening, receptive ear for their concerns and grievances.

I am hopeful that through divine grace and the special favor and prayers of our Master (Imam Mahdi) (may Almighty God hasten his noble reappearance), our dear nation and country will be successful and their actions will be accepted in the matter of establishing prayer and benefiting from its spiritual graces and blessings.

Sayyid Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei

Mehr 9, 1405

(Oct. 1, 2026)