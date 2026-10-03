Iran's Foreign Ministry condemns US actions disrupting trade, air transport links

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Foreign Ministry, in a statement, condemned the US government’s illegal and inhumane actions and maneuvers aimed at disrupting Iran’s trade relations and air transport with other countries.

The statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday reads that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, while condemning the US government’s illegal and inhumane actions and maneuvers aimed at disrupting Iran's trade and air transport links with other nations through the extraterritorial enforcement of unlawful US sanctions, notes that these actions not only violate the fundamental principles of the UN Charter and international law—particularly the principle of respect for national sovereignty—as well as basic human rights norms, but also constitute a dangerous scheme to undermine friendly relations between countries, especially among neighbors.

The statement further declares that in this regard, while recalling the deep historical, religious, cultural, and people-to-people ties between the nations of Iran and Iraq, and valuing the fraternal relations and good-neighborliness between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Iraq, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs considers the imposed restrictions on civil aviation traffic between Iran and Iraq to be contrary to the shared interests of both countries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that while respecting the national sovereignty of the Republic of Iraq, the Islamic Republic of Iran calls for appropriate decisions to be made—in the face of US economic terrorism and incitement—to lift restrictions and restore normal flight operations between the two countries, in the interest of both nations.

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