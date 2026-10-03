Iran’s deputy FM: US, Israeli aggression clear examples of state violence

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s deputy foreign minister in legal affairs has described military aggression, killing of civilians, and destruction of infrastructure by the US and the Zionist regime as clear examples of state violence.

Marking the International Day of Non-Violence, Kazem Gharibabadi wrote in a message on his X account, “The International Day of Non-Violence is an opportunity to recall a bitter reality: when the US and the Israeli regime target the security and lives of nations through military aggression, the killing of civilians, and the destruction of infrastructure, we are facing the most blatant form of state violence.”

“Silence on these crimes is complicity in violence,” He added.

......................

End/ 257

