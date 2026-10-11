Iran Deputy FM: Minab school case being pursued in international courts

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs said documents on the attack on the Minba school have been gathered, and the legal case is being pursued in international bodies and foreign courts.

Kazem Gharibabadi, deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs, visited the Shajareh Tayyebeh school in Minab, the site of an attack by the United States and the Israeli regime, during a trip to Hormozgan province.

During his visit to Minab, Gharibabadi paid tribute to the martyrs of the elementary school and inspected the site of the incident. Referring to measures taken to collect documentation of the attack, he announced that the legal cases related to it are under review for pursuit in international forums and foreign courts.

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