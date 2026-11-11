AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi discussed how to counter unilateral US actions during a meeting with the Russian ambassador in Tehran.

In a post on his X account, Gharibabadi wrote that in a meeting with the Russian ambassador, we discussed issues concerning the Caspian Sea, how to counter unilateral actions by the United States, and the program known as the Iron Gate.

He said that Tehran and Moscow emphasize the necessity of coordination and cooperation in the face of common threats, adding that the interests of the littoral states will also be served by maintaining stability and security in the Caspian Sea.

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