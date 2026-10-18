OIC to reapprove resolution on 12-day war imposed on Iran, official says

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is set to reapprove a resolution adopted at an emergency meeting following last year’s 12-day US-Israeli war imposed on Iran, Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 52nd OIC Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Baghdad, Gharibabadi said a series of documents and resolutions would be adopted at the current session, with the final outcome presented in a document known as the “Baghdad Report.”

“The resolutions and decisions adopted at expert-level meetings and the emergency session are to be approved once again at the regular meeting of OIC foreign ministers,” Gharibabadi said, adding that the resolution concerning the 12-day war would therefore be reapproved.

Resolutions concerning Palestine and reports submitted by the OIC secretary-general are also on the agenda for approval, he said.

On regional diplomacy, Gharibabadi said contacts with foreign ministers of neighboring countries continued at the highest levels despite regional tensions following US-Israeli aggressions.

He said a planned meeting in Oman, which was intended to discuss an understanding between Iran and Oman on the Strait of Hormuz and a roadmap covering entry and exit routes, could also have provided an opportunity for broader regional talks. The meeting did not take place, but regional contacts and engagement continued through other channels, he added.

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