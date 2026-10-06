Gharibabadi: Iran to continued documentation of US-Israeli crimes against Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, has emphasized the need to continue documenting crimes and damages resulting from military aggression by the United States and the Israeli regime and reporting them to international organizations.

Gharibabadi made the remarks in Tehran on Sunday at a meeting on government agencies’ interaction with regional and international organizations. The session brought together officials responsible for international affairs.

He stressed the importance of participating in international organizations, saying they can use their capacities effectively through planning.

Gharibabadi said government bodies should prepare annual plans for cooperation with international organizations of which they are members. They should review their cooperation and assess whether to continue participating.

The deputy foreign minister said the Foreign Ministry would support and guide government agencies in their dealings with international organizations.

Referring to the two acts of aggression by the United States and the Israeli regime against Iran, Gharibabadi said government agencies had worked closely with the Foreign Ministry during the recent war. They provided reports and documented crimes and damages, while corresponding with international organizations to protest the actions and inform them of the situation.

He stressed that the process should continue beyond wartime and that every opportunity should be used to highlight the crimes.

Gharibabadi said cooperation projects with UN specialized agencies should reflect national needs and priorities, suggesting that some projects be based on provincial priorities.

During the meeting, government representatives called for better information on major international developments.

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