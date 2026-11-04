Iran Deputy FM says US and Britain lack legitimacy to comment on human rights

AhlulBayt News Agency: Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi says the United States and Britain lack the legitimacy to comment on human rights because of their widespread violations of the rights of their own citizens and other nations.

Gharibabadi made the remarks on Tuesday at a ceremony unveiling annual reports on human rights violations in the two countries, prepared in accordance with a resolution passed by the Iranian Parliament.

“We are unveiling the reports on human rights violations by the United States and Britain at a time when the aggressive and criminal United States continues its human rights-violating actions in various areas, particularly against independent nations. Britain, too, which claims to support human rights, commits widespread human rights violations,” he said.

He added that both countries must be held accountable by the international community and their own populations for violating people’s rights.

Referring to the more extensive report on the human rights situation in the United States, the deputy foreign minister said it would be inaccurate to conclude that Britain commits fewer human rights violations than the US.

Unfortunately, he said, the United States is at the forefront of human rights violations among countries worldwide.

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