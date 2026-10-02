Trump can win against Iran only in his dreams: Rezaei

Iran’s top security official says US President Donald Trump’s claims of victory against Iran have moved beyond “fantasies,” noting that the reality on the ground is being shaped by Iran’s people, soldiers and missiles.

Major General Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), made the remarks in a post on X on Friday, where wrote, “After one failure after another, the worst president in American history just keeps talking—and talking—and now his words have even outrun his own fantasies.”

“You can win every day in your own imagination. But reality is shaped by Iran—by its people, its soldiers, and its missiles.”

The remarks come as Trump has repeatedly claimed that the United States has already won, or is on the verge of winning, the war on Iran. According to the latest tally, he has made victory claims at least 100 times.

The claims began to emerge early after the US and Israeli regime launched their unprovoked war of aggression against Iran on February 28.

However, Iran’s mighty response to the aggressors during the 40-day war points to the contradiction in Trump’s remarks, as the Iranian strikes against US-Israeli assets across the region forced the regimes to accept a ceasefire and inflict heavy damage to US facilities.

Despite Washington’s claims that Iranian armed forces have been weakened, the Iranian military has continued to down intruding drones and launch missiles and drones against enemy positions since July, as the US has launched more rounds of aggression.

Meanwhile, Trump is continuing to issue existential threats against a nation of 90 million amid his failure to achieve war objectives against Iran.

On Thursday, he threatened that Iran would cease to exist if it did not accept what he called a “very fair deal.”

Trump told reporters on Thursday that he had to make a decision over Iran, saying, “They’ll either sign a very fair deal, or they won’t exist any longer.”

His latest warning echoed an even more severe threat made at the United Nations General Assembly last week, a venue that is supposedly meant to project peace across the world.

Addressing world leaders on Sept. 22, Trump said he faced a choice between reaching a deal with Iran and “annihilate” the country.

Trump rejected an initiative to end the war last week. The plan was transferred to Washington via Qatari mediators.