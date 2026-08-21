Iranian FM Reacts to Trump's Threat to Launch Economic War Against Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, in response to the threats of economic operations against Iran raised by U.S. President Donald Trump, said that insisting on continuing failed policies will only bring more failures and will incur the enmity of Iranians.

He added that the threat to "launch economic operations" against Iran is in fact aimed at diverting U.S. public opinion from domestic financial crises: namely, unprecedented debts and the staggering increase in bank interest rates in the United States.

The head of the diplomatic apparatus wrote on the X platform, "Insisting on continuing failed policies will only bring more failures and will incur the enmity of Iranians." Araghchi noted that U.S. economic terrorism threatens the global economy and the national sovereignty of countries around the world.

Donald Trump, the U.S. President, early this morning, Thursday, announced the beginning of an economic war against Iran, claiming on his official page on Truth Social that he has launched the "most crushing economic operation" in history against the Islamic Republic of Iran. He added, "No one has ever given the Islamic Republic of Iran a better opportunity for an agreement than I have. Unfortunately, they failed to take advantage of it. Therefore, today I am announcing the most crushing economic operation ever conducted against any country!"

The U.S. President also stated, "I also announce that any country that allows its financial institutions, companies, airports, or government institutions to provide any form of support to Iran will face severe economic consequences."

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