Zionist Regime Continues Aggressions in Southern Lebanon/ Martyrs from Attacks Reach 4,348

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Zionist regime today, in continuation of its aggressions against cities and villages in southern Lebanon, carried out numerous artillery, aerial, and explosive attacks.

According to the Lebanese National News Agency, the explosion of a suspicious object, remnants of the Zionist regime's attacks, near the embankment between the towns of Mifdoun and Zawtar Sharqi in the Nabatieh district, resulted in the martyrdom of 2 people and the wounding of 2 others. Lebanese Civil Defense forces and the Islamic Health Committee transported the martyrs and wounded to the hospital.

Continuing the attacks, a Zionist regime drone dropped a bomb on the town of Al-Mansouri, causing a fire at the impact site. The Zionist regime forces also targeted the areas around the town of Hadatha in the Bint Jbeil district with machine guns.

A Zionist regime Merkava tank also fired four heavy shells toward the town of Al-Khiam in the Marjayoun district. The occupation forces also exploded a residential building in Al-Khiam, completely destroying it.

Simultaneously, a Zionist regime military force advanced toward the Dubieh area in the western parts of the town of Mis al-Jabal, and the regime's artillery also targeted a house in the western part of the town.

The Zionist regime forces also carried out a series of intense explosions against residential buildings in the towns of Al-Mansouri, the Tyre district, and the towns of Hula, Markaba, and Talouseh in the Marjayoun district, and Kfar Tibnit in the Nabatieh district.

In the west of Mis al-Jabal, extensive medium-weapon fire operations were also carried out, leading to a fire in the area.

Meanwhile, Zionist regime drones continued to violate Lebanese airspace, flying at very low altitudes over Beirut and its southern suburbs from the early morning hours.

The Zionist regime's artillery also shelled the towns of Baraashit in the Bint Jbeil district, Majdal Zoun and Al-Mansouri in the Tyre district, Mis al-Jabal in the Marjayoun district, and Al-Habariyah toward Jabal al-Saddaneh in the Hasbaya district on several occasions.

Zionist regime fighter jets also targeted a house belonging to the Al-Haj Ali family in the Al-Deir neighborhood of the town of Nabatieh al-Fawqa today, completely destroying it; no casualties have been reported in this attack.

Zionist regime fighter jets also carried out several airstrikes this morning on the Ali al-Tahir heights around Nabatieh al-Fawqa, Doha Kafar Rouman, and the outskirts of the town of Deir Siryan.

Lebanon's Ministry of Health, announcing its latest statistics, reported that the number of martyrs from the Zionist regime's attacks on Lebanon has reached 4,348, and the number of wounded has reached 12,307.

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