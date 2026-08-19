U.S. Official: To Reopen Strait of Hormuz, Washington Compelled to Pay Heavy Price to Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Jake Sullivan, the former U.S. National Security Advisor, in a sharp analysis of the current state of tensions, announced that Donald Trump has placed the United States in a "strategic deadlock."

He believes that the best option, namely returning to the past and not starting this war, is no longer available, and now the White House faces two difficult and bad choices.

According to Sullivan, the first option is to continue the war, which carries crippling costs for the global economy and risks escalating tensions. The second option is to accept an agreement that he described as "very bad"; an agreement to which Iran adds to its demands every week, raising the price of exit from the crisis for the United States.

The former U.S. National Security Advisor stated that to persuade Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, Washington must pay a heavy price. These costs will include the release of frozen assets, broad sanctions relief, and possibly the establishment of a large fund for Iran's reconstruction.

Sullivan concluded by predicting that Trump will ultimately have no choice but to make this difficult decision and accept Iran's conditions.

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