Al-Azhar Sheikh Warns About Cultural Invasion Targeting Youth

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Sheikh of Al-Azhar warned about a widespread cultural invasion targeting Egyptian and Arab youth, saying that this current aims to disrupt the intellectual balance of youth, distance them from the issues of their country and the Ummah, and weaken their cultural, religious, and moral identity.

Dr. Ahmed al-Tayeb, the Sheikh of Al-Azhar, referring to the cultural challenges facing Egyptian society and Arab youth, stated, "Today's society faces a great crisis, part of which stems from the existence of programs and currents that separate youth from their cultural, religious, and moral roots."

He added, "There are efforts to intellectually and culturally abduct youth, aiming to destroy their balance and weaken their ability to distinguish between good and evil."

The Sheikh of Al-Azhar, warning about the spread of this trend, stated, "There is a widespread cultural invasion that enters homes and reaches young people's rooms without supervision, and this issue can largely distance them from the issues of their country and their Ummah."

Al-Tayeb continued, "This situation may lead some youth to detach from their identity and turn them into easy prey for a wave of moral decadence and the weakening of the value system."

The Sheikh of Al-Azhar also emphasized Al-Azhar's extensive attention and commitment to supporting all efforts that help strengthen social awareness and preserve the system of values and morals in society.

A few days ago, the Sheikh of Al-Azhar had also warned about some families' neglect of teaching the language of the Holy Quran to their children.

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