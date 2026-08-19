Former Israeli PM Linked Settling Scores with Hezbollah to Iran: If Hezbollah Fires at Us, We Attack Iran!

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Naftali Bennett, the former Prime Minister of the Zionist regime, and Yair Lapid, the opposition leader of this regime, said today in remarks that they will strive to adopt a tough policy on deterrence against Iran.

According to The Times of Israel, Bennett, a hardline security figure and head of the "Yesh Atid" party alongside Lapid, told party members that attacks by Iran's "proxy forces" should be treated as if they were carried out directly by Iran.

In his rhetoric against Iran, Bennett said, "If Hezbollah fires at us, we will attack Iran."

He added that such attacks must have a cost within Iran's borders.

He also criticized the performance of this regime's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying that by tearing apart Israeli society, he has weakened its ability to confront external enemies.

Bennett also aligned with Netanyahu, saying that Israel should not withdraw from Gaza until Hamas is disarmed, and claimed he would not allow Qatar or Turkey to play any role in post-war Gaza, and once again called for declaring Qatar as an enemy state.

**************

End/ 345E