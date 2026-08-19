Settlers; Terrorists, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Acknowledged

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Mike Huckabee, the U.S. Ambassador to occupied Palestine, reaffirmed his characterization of extremist Israeli settlers as "terrorists" and described their violence in the occupied West Bank as "terrorism."

Last week, in an unprecedented criticism, Huckabee used the term "Israeli terrorists" in a message on the social media platform X to refer to settlers who had besieged several homes in the village of Qasra in the West Bank.

These individuals have been besieging Palestinian homes for over a week, trying to force the residents to leave their homes.

In a new interview with Israel's Channel 12, Huckabee said, "Some people criticized me and said, well, this is not terrorism. But based on America's definition of terrorism, when actions are taken that cause fear for life, when actions are taken against people, a specific individual, or a family with the aim of frightening them from continuing a normal life, that is terrorism."

However, this U.S. official, in an attempt to limit this violence to a specific group, claimed that the perpetrators of these actions are from a very small minority in Israel, and many of them live outside the West Bank.

Huckabee's criticisms come after the home of a Palestinian-American family has also been under siege by Israeli settlers for several days.

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