Amnesty International Calls for Independent Investigation into Kabul School Explosion

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Amnesty International, in a statement, described the Monday explosion in the Dasht-e-Barchi area of Kabul, which resulted in the injury of at least 42 students, as very concerning.

The organization emphasized that Dasht-e-Barchi, as an area with a Hazara-majority population, has been the target of repeated attacks by various armed groups for over a decade, targeting schools, mosques, public transportation, and medical centers.

Amnesty International called on the Taliban, as the de facto authorities of Afghanistan, to ensure the protection of civilians, especially ethnic and religious minorities.

The organization called for a comprehensive, effective, independent, and impartial investigation in accordance with international laws and standards, and emphasized that individuals suspected of responsibility for this incident should be held accountable through fair trials.

It is noteworthy that this explosion occurred at a school in western Kabul, a Shiite-majority area, and most of the victims were students aged 9 to 14. Human rights organizations and international bodies have repeatedly warned about the ongoing insecurity in Hazara-majority areas.

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