Operation Ajax 1953; Revisiting Hidden Dimensions of American-British Coup Against the Iranian Government

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): On the anniversary of the August 19, 1953 coup, the international network Press TV, by broadcasting a new documentary by Davoud Moradian titled "Operation Ajax 1953," examines the visible and hidden dimensions of this historical event.

This documentary, produced and directed by Davoud Moradian for Press TV, revisits the path that led to the fall of Mohammad Mossadegh's government, utilizing rarely seen documents and historical analyses.

The main focus of this documentary is to explain the strategic role of economic pressure and media warfare as two key tools of foreign powers during the August 19 coup, which, according to the documentary's approach, were later repeated as an operational model in many foreign interventions in various parts of the world by these powers.

In its analytical sections, "Operation Ajax 1953" also examines the structural similarities in the political approaches of Western powers in past decades with the current behavior of the United States and the West; an experience that Iranians' collective memory has encountered in various forms over decades and in the current period as well.

This documentary, a new production of Press TV, is scheduled to air today, Wednesday, August 19, on the anniversary of the historic American-British coup against Dr. Mossadegh's government.

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