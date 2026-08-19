Friedman: Era of Superpower Military Superiority Coming to End

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Thomas Friedman, an American author and analyst, argues in an article in The New York Times that the U.S. and Zionist regime war against Iran has revealed a profound change in the nature of military power in the world. A change according to which smaller countries and actors can inflict heavy damage on enemies much larger and more powerful than themselves, thanks to precision missiles, drones, intelligence, and relatively inexpensive technologies.

In Friedman's view, this development is not limited to Iran, and its examples can be seen in the Ukraine-Russia war, as well as in the Zionist regime's conflicts with Hezbollah, Hamas, and Ansarullah.

Friedman calls this transformation the new physics of war, explaining that today's small actors can act like a great power with high precision and low cost. In contrast, great powers can also carry out small, precise strikes, but the cost of these strikes is higher for them because they rely on massive military systems and structures built over decades.

The Risk Is Increasing

From Friedman's perspective, in the current situation, the balance of military advantage tilts somewhat toward smaller actors; an issue that, with the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence, could become even more dangerous.

He refers to the U.S. war against Iran to explain his view.

After the start of U.S. aerial operations against Iran, President Donald Trump declared the war over and the United States victorious. But according to Friedman, Tehran had a plan for the next day and was able to pressure the United States using relatively inexpensive and precise weapons, turning the Strait of Hormuz into one of the main issues of negotiations. This happened while Iran's army was much smaller than the U.S. military and had suffered heavy attacks.

The author notes that economic sanctions imposed on Iran over the past decades did not prevent the development of an arsenal of relatively inexpensive missiles and drones, weapons capable of inflicting damage on U.S. and Israeli forces.

Prominent Examples

One of the most important examples Friedman cites is Iran's missile and drone attacks in the early days of the war, which, according to him, destroyed a significant portion of the U.S. logistics base in Bahrain, forcing Washington to rely more on the Diego Garcia base, thousands of kilometers away from the conflict zone.

Friedman also cites another example: the destruction of an advanced radar belonging to the U.S. THAAD system at a base in Jordan.

Citing military experts, he says modern missiles no longer follow a predictable path. Some are now capable of maneuvering and changing course during flight, making them more difficult to intercept.

Intelligence vs. Power and Military Mass

Friedman, citing John Arquilla, a retired professor at the U.S. Naval Postgraduate School, writes that wars in the past were decided by mass and energy.

According to Arquilla, in the past, the greater the distance, the less accurate the weapon, which is why armies needed more power and energy. But today, in his view, it is intelligence that can determine the fate of wars.

This transformation is clearly seen in Ukraine's experience, where the country has been able to push Russia's traditional fleet away from its shores using unmanned boats and inexpensive weapons.

Similarly, Friedman points to the experience of Hezbollah, Ansarullah, and Iran, where smaller forces have been able to inflict significant damage on militarily superior powers in terms of size and weaponry.

In Friedman's view, the new advantage of small actors is not just their ability to strike. They do not even need to win completely. It is enough for them not to lose.

In contrast, a great power must win, end the war, and bring its forces home. This very issue makes continuing a conflict more costly for a great power.

A Warning About the Other Side of the Equation

Friedman also warns about the other side of this equation. Great powers can now also act like a small power using precise intelligence.

He cites the operation to explode communication equipment of Hezbollah members and the Stuxnet cyberattack.

Friedman then reaches a broader warning: the danger no longer comes only from governments and armies.

With the spread of artificial intelligence, even an ordinary individual, perhaps a teenager with access to a computer, the internet, and a publicly available AI model, may be able to exploit vulnerabilities in outdated systems and disrupt critical infrastructure like water and power grids.

The End of the Era of Measuring Power by the Number of Soldiers and Aircraft?

Friedman ultimately believes the world has entered a new phase, one in which power is no longer measured merely by the number of soldiers, aircraft, and aircraft carriers.

In his view, a more important criterion is the ability to obtain intelligence and rapidly convert it into precise, low-cost impact.

This new physics of power could make traditional military superiority less reliable than in the past, because in this new world, a small actor with the right technology can inflict damage that once only major military powers could achieve.

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