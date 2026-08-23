Strait of Hormuz remains closed until US changes behavior, official says

AhlulBayt News Agency: Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Major General Mohsen Rezaei whilr emphasizing that any country participating in the US-led economic blockade will face consequences, and warned that if the blockade persists, not a single drop of Persian Gulf oil will be allowed to leave via any route.

He reiterated that furthermore, while Iran has not yet targeted the US economic interests, that option remains available should such hostile actions continue.

Emphasizing that any country participating with the U.S. in this blockade will face a response, the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council warned: "If the blockade continues, we will not allow a single drop of Persian Gulf oil to leave via any route; furthermore, while we have not yet attacked U.S. economic interests, that option remains available to us should the hostile actions persist."

Regarding the situation at the Strait of Hormuz, General Rezaei stated: "The Strait of Hormuz is closed and will not reopen until the US changes its behavior and honors its commitments; they must first take concrete action."

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