Iran's top security official voices distrust of US, stresses control over Strait of Hormuz

AhlulBayt News Agency: Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Major General Mohsen Rezaei has voiced distrust of the US and stressed Iran’s security control over the Strait of Hormuz.

Major General Rezaei made the remarks in a meeting with Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir on Monday.

The top Iranian security official further stressed that Washington must change its behavior and take practical steps to implement the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

Munir, for his part, stressed the two countries’ brotherly ties and Islamabad’s efforts to strengthen security along their shared border.

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