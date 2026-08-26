Iran says US will have no place in region's future as nations decide own destiny

AhlulBayt News Agency: The US will have no place in the region’s future and regional countries will decide their own destiny, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council reiterated during a meeting with Iraq’s supreme judicial council president.

During the meeting with Faiq Zaidan in Tehran on August 25, Major General Mohsen Rezaei stressed the importance of regional cooperation and reiterated that Iran supports a strong and independent Iraq.

The top Iranian security official also called for resolving the issue of anti-Iran groups stationed along the shared borders between the two neighboring countries.

The Iraqi official, in turn, expressed gratitude for Iran’s support and underscored the need to strengthen cooperation and ensure security along the joint borders.

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