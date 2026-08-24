Iran warns that backing US economic pressure will be seen as an act of war

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s top security official warns that Tehran will regard any country’s participation in or support for America’s economic pressure campaign against the Iranian people as an act of war.

“If the economic war continues, not a single drop of oil will be exported٫ neither through the Strait of Hormuz nor from anywhere in the Persian Gulf,” Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, wrote on X on Sunday.

“Iran will regard any country’s participation in or support for America’s economic war against the Iranian people as an act of war,” he added.

The post echoed the warning Rezaei issued to the US and its regional allies the previous day.

In a televised interview on Saturday, Rezaei warned that any country joining the US economic war would be considered an “enemy” by Tehran.

Rezaei also reiterated that the Strait of Hormuz remains closed and will not reopen until the United States fulfills its commitments under a peace memorandum of understanding signed between Tehran and Washington in June, adding that Washington must act first.

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