SNSC Secretary hails new military appointments as blow to US and Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei has praised the appointment of six senior commanders to key positions in the Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), saying the move would strengthen the country’s defense capabilities.

In a message to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Sayyid Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, on Sunday, Mohsen Rezaei described the appointments as a timely move that disrupted the calculations of Iran’s adversaries, particularly the rulers of the US and Israel.

Rezaei congratulated the newly appointed commanders and said the armed forces would continue to defend Iran’s security and sovereignty, pledging that they would spare no effort to counter any aggression against the country.

Ayatollah Khamenei issued separate decrees last week, appointing senior military commanders, including the new Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, the IRGC chief commander and their deputies, along with the commander of the IRGC Navy and the head of the Basij Organization.

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