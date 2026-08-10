President Pezeshkian appoints Rezaei as secretary of SNSC

AhlulBayt News Agency: President Masoud Pezeshkian has appointed Mohsen Rezaei as the new secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), following the resignation of Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr from the post.

Mehdi Tabatabaei, Deputy for Communications and Information at the Presidential Office, announced the appointment in an official statement on Sunday, confirming that Rezaei had been designated to the position by presidential decree.

The appointment comes shortly after Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyid Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei named Rezaei as his representative to the SNSC, citing his “valuable experience” and role as “one of the pioneers of the eight-year Sacred Defense” — the Iran-Iraq war of the 1980s.

Rezaei, a former commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) from 1981 to 1997, has held senior political, military and economic posts, including secretary of the Expediency Discernment Council and vice president for economic affairs.

In a separate decree, Ayatollah Khamenei appointed Zolghadr as his political advisor.

.....................

End/ 257