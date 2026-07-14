Rezaei Says Retaliation Opens “New Chapter” After Leader’s Martyrdom and Violated Red Lines

ABNA24 - Mohsen Rezaei, former commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) during the eight-year Iran–Iraq War, said that retaliation constitutes a new chapter in the recent imposed war and that the issue will not be closed through legal proceedings or the end of military hostilities.

Major General Mohsen Rezaei stated that the large funeral procession for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution received widespread attention across the region and the world, with many analysts and international media outlets expressing surprise at the scale of public participation.

Rezaei stressed that the martyrdom of Leaders and prominent figures does not halt the course of a nation, adding that such events strengthen the discourse of the Islamic Revolution and increase the Iranian people’s determination to continue on their path.

He went on to say that two major responsibilities now rest upon the Iranian nation: first, pursuing retaliation, and second, ensuring the continuation of the revolution that was shaped through unity and public participation.

The former IRGC commander emphasized that violating Iran’s leadership and national security constitutes crossing one of the Islamic Republic’s most important red lines, and that the Iranian people, based on both international law and their religious beliefs, reserve the right to defend themselves and pursue their claims.

He also underscored the importance of preserving national unity, saying that just as the Iranian people have stood firm in the face of pressure and threats, they will continue along their path through unity, resistance, and adherence to the guidance of the Supreme Leader.



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