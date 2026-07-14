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Photos: Commemoration Ceremony for Martyred Leader Hosted by Representative of the Supreme Leader and Head of Pakistan's Jafaria Movement

AhlulBayt News Agency: A commemoration ceremony for the Martyred Imam of the Ummah, Grand Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, and his martyred family, was held at the Azam Mosque of Qom, hosted by Ayatollah Sayyed Sajid Ali Naqvi, Representative of the Supreme Leader and Head of Pakistan's Jafaria Movement.

14 July 2026 - 11:07
News ID: 1839969
Source: Abna24

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