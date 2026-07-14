Senior Advisor: Strategic Value, Security of Strait 'Irreplaceable' for Iranian Nation

AhlulBayt News Agency: A former Iranian vice president and senior advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution has said that the country’s unchangeable policy is to keep cementing its position as the sole guardian of the Strait of Hormuz.

Mohammad Mokhber said in a Monday post on his X account that the strategic value, security interests, and economic significance of the Strait of Hormuz are “irreplaceable” for the Iranian nation.

“We will defend it so that in the future, when our ships pass through, we will not be forced to pay ransom to the enemy,” Mokhber said in the Farsi-language post.

The politician, who served as Iran’s VP from 2021 to 2024, made a comparison between Iran’s military operation to protect shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and a battle in the early Islamic era where Muslim archers left their positions to collect spoils from the enemy, which led to the defeat of the Muslims.

“Retreating from this vital matter has no place in the mind of any true friend of Iran,” said Mokhber in the post.

The comments come amid Iran’s continued restrictions on shipping in Hormuz, a key waterway in the Persian Gulf which was responsible for a fifth of global oil supply before the start of the US-Israeli aggression on Iran in late February.

The US and its allies have been pressuring Iran for a full reopening of the Strait, but Iranian authorities have repeatedly said that such reopening will only take place under Iranian arrangements and when sanctions imposed on the country are lifted.

Iran said last week that it had fully shut down traffic in Hormuz following US attacks on its military sites along the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

Tehran says the attacks are a violation of a memorandum of understanding signed between Iran and the US last month that gives Iran some exclusive rights to regulate transit via the Strait.

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