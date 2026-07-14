Video: Iraqis take a souvenir photo with image of Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei, in front of Abna’s camera
14 July 2026 - 08:59
News ID: 1839965
Source: Abna24
The loyal people of Iraq — whose epic and historic farewell and funeral procession for the martyred Leader has become a major media focus these days — took a souvenir photo in the Bayn al‑Haramayn of holy Karbala with the image of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, in front of Abna’s camera.
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