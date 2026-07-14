  1. Home
  2. News Service
  3. Video

Video: Iraqis take a souvenir photo with image of Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei, in front of Abna’s camera

14 July 2026 - 08:59
News ID: 1839965
Source: Abna24
Video: Iraqis take a souvenir photo with image of Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei, in front of Abna’s camera

The loyal people of Iraq — whose epic and historic farewell and funeral procession for the martyred Leader has become a major media focus these days — took a souvenir photo in the Bayn al‑Haramayn of holy Karbala with the image of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, in front of Abna’s camera.

Tags

related

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha