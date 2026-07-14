Fadwa Barghouti says new incitement report targets my husband, guard shot him in leg

ABNA24 - Fadwa Barghouti, the wife of imprisoned Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti, said the Israeli Prison Service has issued a new incitement report targeting her husband, describing it as part of ongoing efforts to persecute him.

She said the report coincides with the growing international campaign “Freedom for Marwan… Freedom for Palestine,” which has gained the support of prominent international figures and leaders, alongside increasing official and public backing around the world.

Barghouti also revealed that an Israeli prison guard fired a rubber bullet directly at her husband’s leg inside prison, causing a painful injury and heavy bleeding. She described the incident as the latest in a series of physical assaults and ongoing abuse he has endured in detention.

She called for international protection for Marwan Barghouti, warning of escalating violations against him while he remains in Israeli custody.

Marwan Barghouti, a member of the Fatah Central Committee, turned 66 today and has entered his 24th year in Israeli prison after being arrested in 2002 following years of pursuit and forced exile.

Barghouti has spent many years in solitary confinement alongside other prominent Palestinian prisoners. Palestinian human rights organizations say conditions for Palestinian detainees have sharply deteriorated since the start of the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza, citing escalating reports of torture and ill-treatment inside Israeli prisons.

More than 9,600 Palestinian prisoners are currently held in Israeli prisons, including women and children. According to Palestinian and Israeli human rights organizations, many face harsh detention conditions, including torture, starvation, and medical neglect, which have contributed to the deaths of dozens of detainees.



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