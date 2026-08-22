Pres. Pezeshkian: No clause in Islamabad MoU signals Iran's surrender

AhlulBayt News Agency: President Pezeshkian said the MoU reached with the United States through the Supreme National Security Council was a major achievement, approved and defended by all who had a hand in it.

Speaking at the 31st general assembly of the Islamic Association of Iranian Medical Community, Pezeshkian defended the MoU as "honourable and valuable." He said it had been reached through unity in the Supreme National Security Council and that everyone involved had defended it firmly.

He criticised those outside the government who commented without understanding the conditions facing the state, parliament and military commanders. "They cannot find even one clause in this agreement that indicates capitulation; all the commitments belong to the other side," he said.

The president said ending the war while Iran was strong and powerful was the right course, noting that the world recognised Iran's victory and saw the United States as "detested" for attacking schools, hospitals and infrastructure in violation of all norms.

He stressed that this did not mean Iran would ever submit to aggression. "We will never bow to bullying. We will stand until our last breath and deliver a crushing response," he said.

Pezeshkian called for national unity, saying all disagreements in the country stemmed from "ego and self-interest." He said Iranians must accept different tastes and recognise that "if we are together, we are powerful, and if there is division, we will be destroyed."

The president urged the medical community to focus on treatment rather than just describing problems, and said the government needed their help to serve the people and build a model of success.

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