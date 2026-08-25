Iran President: US coercion and bullying will not work

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir have stressed the need for a shift in US policy toward Iran, strict adherence to the Islamabad Agreement, and stronger Islamic unity to counter regional threats during high-level talks in Tehran on Monday.

During a meeting with Field Marshal Asim Munir on Monday evening, President Pezeshkian expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s constructive mediation efforts in promoting regional peace and stability, voicing confidence that joint cooperation would realize the goals of the Islamabad agreement.

President Pezeshkian urged Washington to respect international law and honor its commitments toward Iran. He noted that the US must alter its posture toward Tehran, warning that reliance on coercion only complicates diplomatic efforts.

Pointing to the Iranian public’s resilience, President Pezeshkian said that national unity would allow Iran to withstand external pressures and threats.

Highlighting regional peace and Muslim solidarity as core priorities, Pezeshkian affirmed Iran’s readiness to expand economic, political, and security cooperation with neighboring Islamic nations. He added that unity among Muslim countries serves as the primary deterrent against plots by the Israeli regime and adversaries of Islam.

For his part, General Asim Munir commended President Pezeshkian’s efforts toward regional stability, emphasizing that thorough diplomatic processes are essential to achieving a comprehensive agreement.

General Munir praised the trajectory of bilateral relations, noting that the shared historical, religious, and cultural ties between Iran and Pakistan provide a foundation for navigating current challenges.



Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to its mediating role, General Munir expressed optimism that resolving the present crisis would mark the beginning of a new era of regional development and collective security.

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