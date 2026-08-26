President Pezeshkian urges Muslim countries to strengthen cooperation for lasting regional stability

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has urged Muslim countries to strengthen their cooperation across political, economic, cultural and social spheres, arguing that greater regional integration is key to establishing lasting peace and stability.

Pezeshkian made the remarks during a meeting with Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council President Faiq Zidan and his accompanying delegation in the capital Tehran on Tuesday.

Warning that powerful countries are seeking to exploit the region’s vast natural resources and wealth, Pezeshkian said efforts to create divisions and conflicts among regional states were aimed at gaining control of those resources.

He said Muslim countries could counter such efforts by remaining vigilant and strengthening unity, describing closer cooperation among neighboring states as a means of confronting common adversaries, including the United States and Israel.

The Iranian president also called for expanded cultural, commercial, social, political and economic ties among Muslim nations, saying greater interaction would help create stronger foundations for regional security.

Pezeshkian underscored the importance of promoting justice within Muslim countries, saying efforts to resolve misunderstandings and reduce disputes could encourage broader multilateral cooperation and help create the conditions for greater regional security.

He proposed the formation of a coalition of Muslim countries based on the concept of a unified Islamic community, saying such cooperation could eventually pave the way for the withdrawal of US forces from the region and allow regional governments to establish a sustainable, homegrown model for security and stability.

During the meeting, Zidan praised Iran’s longstanding support for Iraq, particularly its assistance in the fight against terrorism and the Takfiri terrorist group Daesh.

He highlighted the role of the late Iranian commander General Qassem Soleimani and Iranian military advisers in supporting Iraq during the campaign against the group.

Zidan said turning the existing joint plans in the security, economic, social and cultural fields into concrete initiatives could produce significant gains for the region.

He also described stronger political and security ties as important to regional stability and efforts to contain Israel, while emphasizing Iran’s central role in these efforts.

Zidan further noted that closer multilateral and international cooperation could allow countries across the region to benefit from their shared resources.

Iraq is seeking to expand economic cooperation with Iran and is ready to deepen bilateral ties in this area, the Iraqi official stated.

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