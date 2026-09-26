Martyr Soleimani’s portrait confronts Gaza butcher as world walks out on Netanyahu at UN

AhlulBayt News Agency: The delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran has delivered a powerful message of resistance at the United Nations, leaving behind a portrait of the legendary martyr General Qassem Soleimani as the Zionist regime’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, took the podium before a largely emptied hall.

Iranian diplomats on Thursday walked out of the UN General Assembly chamber along with dozens of other delegations in a clear expression of disgust at the presence of the criminal widely known as the butcher of Gaza.

Before departing, the Iranian delegation placed a framed photograph of the martyred commander of the Quds Force on their empty seats.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei invoked the immortal verses of the Shahnameh. “They killed Siavash, but his blood in the Shahnameh did not fall silent,” he wrote.

“From Iran and Turan a cry will arise; the world will boil from my blood.”

History, he noted, remembers certain departed souls more vividly than the living. Those martyrs still rob the enemy of sleep because they remain standing in his memory.

The image of Martyr Soleimani was left precisely so that it would further unsettle the “crooked mind of the demon” and expose the fragility of his ambitions. What the Zionist regime hoped would be a moment of triumph instead became a spectacle of isolation.

Netanyahu, facing growing international condemnation over the ongoing massacre in Gaza and the regime’s aggression against Iran, was greeted by a mix of boos and a mass exodus.

.....................

End/ 257