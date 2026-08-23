President Pezeshkian renews allegiance to Imam Khomeini’s Ideals

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and members of his administration have renewed their allegiance to the ideals of Imam Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic, and the martyrs of the Islamic Revolution.

On the first day of Iran’s Government Week, President Pezeshkian and cabinet members visited Imam Khomeini’s mausoleum near Tehran on Sunday.

They laid a wreath and recited prayers to pay tribute to the founder of the Islamic Republic and the revolution’s martyrs.

Ayatollah Seyyed Hassan Khomeini, Imam Khomeini’s grandson and custodian of his mausoleum, attended the ceremony.

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