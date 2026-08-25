Army chief warns Iran will not be testing ground for enemy plots

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran will not be a testing ground for enemy plots or adventurism, Army Chief Commander Major General Amir Hatami says, warning that the Armed Forces will respond decisively to any aggression and defend Iran’s independence, territorial integrity and security.

“The enemy must know that Islamic Iran will not be a testing ground for their plots and adventurism; the Armed Forces, relying on faith, experience, readiness and the support of the great Iranian nation, will respond decisively to any aggression and will powerfully defend the country’s independence, territorial integrity and security,” Hatami said.

Hatami made the remarks while addressing commanders of the northeastern regional headquarters of the Army Ground Forces, saying the enemy had continued plotting new threats after failing to achieve its objectives.

“We therefore constantly monitor the enemy’s short-, medium- and long-term objectives and are prepared to confront any enemy scenario,” he said.

Hatami said modern warfare was not limited to the use of weapons and military equipment, describing it instead as a struggle involving the will, ideas and resilience of nations.

“Today’s war is a war of wills, ideas and the resilience of nations,” he said.

He also stressed the need to thwart the enemy’s plans and prevent it from achieving its objectives against Iran.

“We must thwart the enemy and make the bitterness of failure so strong for the enemy that it understands Iran is not a place where someone can come from the other side of the world and say, ‘I will change the map of the country’; we will fight for 10 generations, 20 generations, and we will certainly not allow this to happen; the only way is to make the enemy understand through the language of force that it cannot do what it wants,” Hatami said.

He added that strengthening coordination among the Armed Forces, improving the Army’s combat capabilities, promoting awareness and spirituality, and improving personnel welfare were the four main pillars of the orders issued to him by the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution when he was appointed Army chief.

Hatami said the four priorities remain central to preparing the Armed Forces for future threats.

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