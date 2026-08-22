Army chief: Iranian defense capability changed enemies' calculations

AhlulBayt News Agency: Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army, Major General Amir Hatami, says Iranian defense capability changed the enemies’ calculations.

When people rely on their own youth to build their shield, use it to defend their honor and liberty, and trust in God’s limitless power, they will never give up, and they will undoubtedly come out victorious, Hatami said in a congratulatory message issued on the occasion of the Day of Defense Industry to Brigadier General Majid Ibn al-Reza, the acting minister of Defense.

In recent years, the Ministry of Defense has made significant contributions to reinforcing deterrence and boosting Iran’s defense capacity through the development, manufacturing, and modernization of a broad spectrum of equipment and systems tailored to the needs of the armed forces, the statement added.

A large part of these advances have proved efficient in real combat and recent wars. They have now become global symbols of the country’s homegrown defense industry’s strength and potential, Hatami noted.

The recent conflicts highlighted how the armed forces’ combat efficacy, combined with the defense industry’s unique assets, embodied Iran’s national power, the commander said.

This forced the enemy to rethink its position and eventually agree to a ceasefire and a political solution, he stated.

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