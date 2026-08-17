Iran army chief warns US to leave region or face consequences

AhlulBayt News Agency: Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army, Major General Amir Hatami, has issued a stern warning against any military mischief by the United States, saying the only way for the Americans is to leave the region as they would not be allowed to re-establish bases that aim to threaten and attack the Islamic Republic.

t a ceremony honoring journalists on Sunday, General Hatami addressed a number of issues, particularly the persistent American military threat and the recent provocative rhetoric by US President Donald Trump.

Referring to the US defeat and the devastating blows dealt by the Iranian Armed Forces, he said the Americans have effectively been expelled from the region and would no longer be allowed to enter the Persian Gulf, the Sea of Oman, or the Strait of Hormuz.

Everyone should know that the US bases can in no way return to their previous status, and Iran will never allow centers to be established in its neighborhood that aim to threaten the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, he explained, emphasizing that the only way forward is for the Americans to leave the region.

The top commander also rebuked the US president for his recent remarks, saying Trump’s backtracking after declaring the Strait of Hormuz part of American territory showed that he remains delusional and is trying hard to portray himself as a winner, but in vain.

Today, only a few people in the world take Trump seriously, General Hatami continued, adding that even the image depicted by Western media of the US president is that of a loser, someone who hides in a food truck out of fear and leaves other members of his delegation on a plane that the US Secret Service claims is under threat.

He also referred to the unprecedented chaos in the US military and the reports regarding the condition of the USS Abraham Lincoln, saying the American warship was hit by Iranian projectiles at least once, rendering its fighter jets unable to fly. “The Americans, of course, do not admit it, but the ship is returning,” he added.

Recounting Iran’s military successes against its enemies, he stated that the armed forces remain steadfast and have foiled enemy plots to divide the country—whether during the eight years of the Sacred Defense or the 12-Day War and the 40-Day War launched by the US and Israel.

General Hatami also referred to the recent decree issued by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Sayyid Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, saying that any military escalation in the region would only make Iran more resolute in its defense.

Referring to the US claim of military prowess, he said the Americans had built up their capacities after World War II through extortion and ransom, but the war with Iran broke its hegemony. The US no longer enjoys the power it once possessed, and the countries that once relied on it are now thinking about their own security.

Elsewhere in his speech, the army chief lauded the role of the media during the war, and said that enemy confessions of Iran’s victory are the result of the nation’s resistance, the sacrifice of its warriors, the blood of its martyrs, and the credible reporting of events by Iranian media and journalists.

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